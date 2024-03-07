Chikkamagaluru TP warns people lifting water from public sources for agriculture, commercial purposes of legal action

March 07, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Shivamogga

Chikkamagaluru taluk panchayat has warned people who have been lifting water from waterbodies for agriculture and commercial purposes of legal action. The panchayat will also seize the pump, pipes, and vehicles hired to carry water, according to a press release issued by the taluk panchayat on Thursday.

The taluk panchayat has taken this decision as people in many villages have been facing shortages of drinking water due to drought. The Deputy Commissioner, Meena Nagaraj, who held a meeting on February 2, instructed the taluk panchayats to take all necessary measures to avoid a drinking water crisis.

“It has come to the notice of the taluk administration that many people have been lifting water from lakes, tanks, streams, rivers, open wells and government borewells, illegally for agriculture and commercial purposes. The use of water from these sources has been stopped in view of the shortage of water for drinking purposes,” the press release said.

The officer also appealed to the public to complain to the senior officers if any watermen or water supplier demanded money to supply drinking water. Besides that, the taluk panchayat has asked owners of private tankers to register with the Department of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation before March 11. The tankers of those who fail to register before the deadline will be seized, the release said.

The taluk panchayat has also set up a helpline 08262-228181 to call up and register complaints regarding drinking water supply, if any.

