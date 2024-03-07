GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chikkamagaluru TP warns people lifting water from public sources for agriculture, commercial purposes of legal action

The taluk panchayat has resolved to take legal action against those lift water illegally due to shortage in supply of drinking water in many villages

March 07, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Chikkamagaluru taluk panchayat has warned people who have been lifting water from waterbodies for agriculture and commercial purposes of legal action. The panchayat will also seize the pump, pipes, and vehicles hired to carry water, according to a press release issued by the taluk panchayat on Thursday.

The taluk panchayat has taken this decision as people in many villages have been facing shortages of drinking water due to drought. The Deputy Commissioner, Meena Nagaraj, who held a meeting on February 2, instructed the taluk panchayats to take all necessary measures to avoid a drinking water crisis.

“It has come to the notice of the taluk administration that many people have been lifting water from lakes, tanks, streams, rivers, open wells and government borewells, illegally for agriculture and commercial purposes. The use of water from these sources has been stopped in view of the shortage of water for drinking purposes,” the press release said.

The officer also appealed to the public to complain to the senior officers if any watermen or water supplier demanded money to supply drinking water. Besides that, the taluk panchayat has asked owners of private tankers to register with the Department of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation before March 11. The tankers of those who fail to register before the deadline will be seized, the release said.

The taluk panchayat has also set up a helpline 08262-228181 to call up and register complaints regarding drinking water supply, if any.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.