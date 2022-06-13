Chikkamagaluru soldier found dead in Bihar

A soldier, from Chikkamagaluru, was found dead at Kishanganj in Bihar on Sunday.

M.N. Ganesh, 36, from Masigadde in Chikkamagaluru, had been posted at Guwahati in Assam. He had come to his native place last month on leave and returned on June 9. It is said that he was found dead before reaching his workplace. He had been with the Indian Army for the last 14 years.

The cause of his death is not known. He is survived by wife Shwetha, a daughter and aged parents. Chikkamagaluru MLA and BJP general secretary C.T. Ravi mourned his death.