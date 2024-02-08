ADVERTISEMENT

Chikkamagaluru police take Congress workers into custody

February 08, 2024 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Chikkamagaluru police took Congress workers, who attempted to disrupt a programme organised by Namo Brigade in Chikkamagaluru, into custody on Thursday. They were opposing the participation of Chakravathi Sulibele in the programme.

Namo Brigade had organised the programme at Vijayapura Extension. Around 20 Congress workers gathered near the venue to protest. The police took them into custody. Later, two workers attempted to put up a banner with objectionable content at the programme venue. A few BJP supporters intervened to stop them. Later, the police succeeded in taking them into custody.

Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Vikram Amathe and other officers were at the spot.

