Chikkamagaluru police stop Sri Rama Sene office-bearers

December 26, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Shivamogga

Ajjampura Police in Chikkamagaluru district stopped the office-bearers of Sri Rama Sene, who were on the way to take part in Datta Jayanthi in Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday, and took them to custody.

The police stopped Raju Khannappanavar, the state secretary of Sri Rama Sene, and four of his associates at the check-post at Bukkambudi in Ajjampura taluk. The police took them into custody and sent them back to Gadag, from where they had travelled to Chikkamagaluru.

Sri Rama Sene activists had announced that they would hold Datta Jayanthi at Nagenahalli, where a dargah is located. Following their statement, Chikkamagaluru district administration clamped prohibitory orders at Nagenahalli and also restricted the entry of Sri Rama Sene leaders to the district.

Complaint registered

In another incident, a few people on the way to take part in Datta Jayanti celebrations at the cave shrine, stopped near a dargah at Santhaveri in Tarikere taluk and entered into an argument with the policemen deployed at the spot. They allegedly attempted to remove the flag placed on the dargah.

Following the incident, Lingadahalli Police registered a suo motu case on charges of obstructing public servants from discharging their duties and defiling places of worship, among others.

The police said that they would trace the accused with the help of CCTV cameras installed at check-posts and by collecting the registered number of their vehicles.