ADVERTISEMENT

Chikkamagaluru police seize valuables worth over ₹4.21 crore

March 27, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Chikkamagaluru police seized valuables worth over ₹4.21 crore being transported in a vehicle without proper documents at MC Halli near Tarikere taluk on Tuesday.

The vehicle belonged to BVC Logistics was transporting the valuables that included gold ornaments of 6.5 kg, silver items weighing 1.8 kg and jewellery with diamond.

Vikram Amathe, Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police, said the police stopped the vehicle at the check-post and found the valuable during the search. “The police seized the valuables. We are following the procedure,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US