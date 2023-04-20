ADVERTISEMENT

Chikkamagaluru police seize gold worth ₹23.08 crore

April 20, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Chikkamagaluru police seized 40.5 kg of gold worth over ₹23.08 crore being transported in a vehicle without relevant documents at Tarikere on Wednesday.

Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth informed the media that 20 kg of silver items, worth ₹17.22 lakh, was also seized. When the officials at the checkpost enquired, the people carrying the valuables did not furnish relevant documents. The police have referred the matter to the Commercial Tax Department for further investigation. 

The district administration has set up checkposts across the district to stop the movement of cash and valuables in violation of the model code of conduct. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US