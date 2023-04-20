HamberMenu
Chikkamagaluru police seize gold worth ₹23.08 crore

April 20, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Chikkamagaluru police seized 40.5 kg of gold worth over ₹23.08 crore being transported in a vehicle without relevant documents at Tarikere on Wednesday.

Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth informed the media that 20 kg of silver items, worth ₹17.22 lakh, was also seized. When the officials at the checkpost enquired, the people carrying the valuables did not furnish relevant documents. The police have referred the matter to the Commercial Tax Department for further investigation. 

The district administration has set up checkposts across the district to stop the movement of cash and valuables in violation of the model code of conduct. 

