Chikkamagaluru police seize 12 trucks near Sringeri

The trucks seized near Sringeri on Thursday.

The trucks seized near Sringeri on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chikkamagaluru police, on Thursday, seized 12 trucks for carrying jelly and manufactured sand illegally at Sringeri. The Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime Police stopped vehicles at the S.K.Border in Sringeri police limits and checked the records. During the inquiry, the police found 12 trucks carrying construction material without permits.

Chikkamagaluru SP Uma Prashanth informed the media that trucks had been seized and the drivers were being questioned. The Department of Mines and Geology would also be involved in the further proceedings of the case, she said.


