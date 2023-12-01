ADVERTISEMENT

Chikkamagaluru police personnel suspended for assault on advocate

December 01, 2023 01:12 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST - Shivamogga

A police team, on night patrol, stopped advocate Preetham for riding a bike without wearing a helmet. When the police personnel took the bike keys, the advocate questioned them

The Hindu Bureau

A representative image of a police lock-up. | Photo Credit: Illustration by Sreejith R Kumar

Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Vikram Amathe suspended five policemen, including a sub-inspector, of Chikkamagaluru Town police station on the charge of assaulting an advocate.

Mahesh Poojari, the PSI, and his five colleagues have been suspended. A DySP has been asked to probe the case.

A police team, on night patrol, stopped advocate Preetham for riding a bike without wearing a helmet. When the police personnel took the bike keys, the advocate questioned them.

According to Preetham, the police took him inside the police station and assaulted him so much that he fell unconscious. Preetham was admitted to a hospital.

As the news spread, many advocates staged a dharna in front of the police station.

Following the protest, the SP suspended the policemen. An FIR has been registered against them, based on a complaint filed by the advocate.

