ADVERTISEMENT

Chikkamagaluru police conduct raids on gun repair shops, arrest three

February 23, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Guns recovered by Chikkamgaluru police after conducting raids on gun repair shops. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chikkamagaluru Police conducted raids on gun repair shops in Balehonnur and Balur police station limits in the last two days and arrested three people and seized 53 weapons.

The three arrested are Sadashivachari, 50, of Adugebail in Koppa taluk, Sudhakar Achar, 52, of Kelagur in Mudigere taluk, and Ramachandrachari, 65, of Balehonnur. All three are gun repairers by profession.

The police recovered 47 guns, two revolvers, and other items from them. After receiving information about Sadashivachari, one of the arrested, the police conducted searches in the Kalasa and N.R. Pura police station limits. During the search operations, they seized three more guns without a licence and booked cases against three people. They are Sundara, 42, farmer, and Gangadhar, 52, farmer, of Haluvalli in Kalasa taluk, and Shivaraj, 27, of Aduvalli in N.R.Pura taluk.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Among the seized, 41 guns had no licence, 10 had licences, and two revolvers had no licence, Chikkamagaluru SP Uma Prashanth said in a press release.

The raids were conducted following the shootout in which two youths were killed recently in Balehonnur.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US