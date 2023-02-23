Chikkamagaluru police conduct raids on gun repair shops, arrest three

February 23, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Hassan

Chikkamagaluru Police conducted raids on gun repair shops in Balehonnur and Balur police station limits in the last two days and arrested three people and seized 53 weapons.

The three arrested are Sadashivachari, 50, of Adugebail in Koppa taluk, Sudhakar Achar, 52, of Kelagur in Mudigere taluk, and Ramachandrachari, 65, of Balehonnur. All three are gun repairers by profession.

The police recovered 47 guns, two revolvers, and other items from them. After receiving information about Sadashivachari, one of the arrested, the police conducted searches in the Kalasa and N.R. Pura police station limits. During the search operations, they seized three more guns without a licence and booked cases against three people. They are Sundara, 42, farmer, and Gangadhar, 52, farmer, of Haluvalli in Kalasa taluk, and Shivaraj, 27, of Aduvalli in N.R.Pura taluk.

Among the seized, 41 guns had no licence, 10 had licences, and two revolvers had no licence, Chikkamagaluru SP Uma Prashanth said in a press release.

The raids were conducted following the shootout in which two youths were killed recently in Balehonnur.