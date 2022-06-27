Chikkamagaluru police book cases against 74 persons for drug abuse

The Chikkamagaluru police, in a weekend drive against the consumption of banned drugs, subjected over 250 people to tests meant to detect drug consumption and booked cases against 74 of them under the NDPS Act.

The district police, with the help of the Health and Family Welfare Department, procured testing kits at taluk hospitals. By processing the urine sample of the suspected, it could be ascertained if he or she had consumed the drug in the last 24 hours.

“We introduced testing kits on May 25. Since then we have booked 86 cases and of them, 74 were booked in the weekend alone. It is a sort of a record in the district. We subjected some past offenders and suspected people to the tests”. The police will continue to conduct the surprise drive in the district, said Akshay M. Hakay, Superintendent of Police, on Monday.

The officer said the police had been spreading awareness against drug abuse among college students. The special vehicle meant for spreading awareness had already covered 48 colleges and 3,258 students in the district.

The district police had seized 190.7 kg of ganja during several raids conducted over the last two years. The seized ganja disposed of scientifically in Hassan on Sunday, after taking permission from the courts, he said. The officer has also appealed to the public to inform the police whenever they come across drug related offences in the district. The public could contact the helpline 112 or call the control room – 9480805100.