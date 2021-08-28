Chikkamagaluru police arrests 3, seizes 101 kg Ganja

HASSAN

28 August 2021 16:23 IST

Chikkamagaluru SP Akshay M. Hakay said that the Chikkamgaluru Police seized such a huge quantity of ganja for the first time in the district.

Chikkamagaluru Police arrested three people and seized 101.2kg of ganja, worth over ₹25 lakhs from them.

The accused were transporting ganja in a car on August 26, when the CEN Police stopped them and arrested them.

The CEN Police, who had seized 30kgs of ganja and arrested five persons on May 6 earlier this year, were looking for another accused in the case.

The CEN Police, who had seized 30kgs of ganja and arrested five persons on May 6 earlier this year, were looking for another accused in the case. In the course of their efforts, they got information about the consignment being transported from Gowribidanur to Chikkamagaluru and stopped the vehicle on Belur-Chikkamagaluru Road.

The accused were transporting ganja from Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to different places in Karnataka and Goa. The SP has appreciated the efforts of CEN Police Inspector Rakshith A.K and his team in arresting the accused.