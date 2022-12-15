Chikkamagaluru police arrest two on charges of throwing nails on the road to Bababudangiri during Datta Jayanti

December 15, 2022 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Chikkamagaluru police, on Thursday, arrested two people on charges of throwing nails on the road to Bababudangiri in the taluk to harm the devotees taking part in the Datta Jayanti programme held between December 6 and 8. The arrested are Mohammed Shahbas, 29, and Vahid Hussain, 21. Both are residents of Dubai Nagar in Chikkamagaluru town.

According to a press release issued by Chikkamagaluru SP Uma Prashanth, the accused had purchased the 4 kgs of nails from a hardware shop in the city ahead of the programme. Following a further investigation into the case, the police arrested the accused. The police have learnt that many more could have been involved in the case. They are making efforts to nab them too.

The devotees taking part in the Sankeertana Yatre and Anasuya Janati on December 6 had noticed nails strewn on the turnings of the road connecting Kaimara and Bababudangiri. Later, the volunteers cleared the road with the help of volunteers. BJP MLA C.T.Ravi and others had alleged that the nails were thrown on the road as part of the conspiracy to disturb the procession of devotees on the day. Chikkamagaluru Rural Police registered the case in this regard on December 7.

CONNECT WITH US