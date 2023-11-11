HamberMenu
Chikkamagaluru Police arrest three on charges of sexually harassing minor girls

The accused lured minor girls after assuring them job opportunities after the studies and made them consume drugs

November 11, 2023 03:19 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Chikkamagaluru Police have arrested three people, including a staff member of the Health and Family Welfare Department, on charges of sexually harassing minor girls at a residential school in a village in Kadur taluk.

The police arrested a lady who worked as an auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) at a primary health centre, a person who worked at the residential hostel as an outsourced employee, and another who ran a fancy store. The accused lured minor girls after assuring them job opportunities after the studies and made them consume drugs.

The incident came to light after the residents of the village suspected the conduct of the accused and informed the school authorities. Finally, the principal filed a complaint with Kadur Police, forcing them to arrest the three. The case has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012.

Following the incident, the ANM has been suspended, and the worker at the hostel has been removed from the job. The arrested have been remanded to judicial custody.

The residents of the taluk have urged the State Government to take stern action against the accused and ensure such incidents do not repeat in the residential school.

