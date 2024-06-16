Chikkamagaluru police arrest three in money-doubling case

Chikkamagaluru police arrested three people in connection with a money-doubling case on Saturday. The accused allegedly cheated three people to the tune of ₹4.5 lakh after assuring them double the amount.

Rajendra and Nandish of Mandya and Gajendra of Mudigere were arrested by Balehonnur police in Chikkamagaluru district. They allegedly cheated Mahanthesh S. Hullur and Prabhudev of Bagalkot, Manjunath, and Muralidhar of Bengaluru.

Rajendra, the accused, befriended Prabhudev and Mahanthesh recently. He allegedly told the two that a religious institution wanted to exchange notes of face value ₹100 with those of ₹500. Whoever offered cash in ₹500 notes would get double the amount in ₹100 notes. Prabhudev and his friends arrived in Mudigere on Friday with ₹4.5 lakh in cash, believing that Rajendra would offer them double the amount.

The accused handed over a box in exchange and left the place after taking the money offered by the complainants. However, the complainants, while verifying the cash, learnt that they got only ₹15,500 in return. The accused had cheated them by placing old newspaper pieces in place of cash.

Acting on their complaint, the police arrested the accused.

