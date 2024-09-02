Chikkamagaluru police arrested a person, who runs a wellness retreat near Chikkamagaluru, on the charge of sexually assaulting a non-resident Indian (NRI).

Based on a complaint filed by the NRI, Chikkamagaluru Rural police arrested Pradeep Ullal on September 1. Pradeep Ullal conducts programmes to enrich ‘spiritual, environmental and social awareness’.

Additional Superintendent of Police G. Krishnamurthy told The Hindu that the complainant came in contact with the accused through Whatsapp and later attended programmes he conducted in his centre during 2021-22 when the alleged assault took place. “We have arrested the accused, and further investigation is on,” he added.

