Chikkamagaluru police arrest operator of wellness retreat on charge of sexual assault on NRI in Karnataka

Published - September 02, 2024 11:06 am IST - Shivamogga

The accused conducts programmes to enrich ‘spiritual, environmental and social awareness’

The Hindu Bureau

The alleged sexual assault took place during 2021-22 in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka. | Photo Credit: Illustration by Satheesh Vellinezhi

Chikkamagaluru police arrested a person, who runs a wellness retreat near Chikkamagaluru, on the charge of sexually assaulting a non-resident Indian (NRI).

Based on a complaint filed by the NRI, Chikkamagaluru Rural police arrested Pradeep Ullal on September 1. Pradeep Ullal conducts programmes to enrich ‘spiritual, environmental and social awareness’.

Additional Superintendent of Police G. Krishnamurthy told The Hindu that the complainant came in contact with the accused through Whatsapp and later attended programmes he conducted in his centre during 2021-22 when the alleged assault took place. “We have arrested the accused, and further investigation is on,” he added.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

