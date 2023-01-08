ADVERTISEMENT

Chikkamagaluru police arrest one, recover pistol, live bullets from him

January 08, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

The Chikkamagaluru police arrested a person wanted in many theft cases and recovered valuables worth over ₹20 lakhs, including a pistol and 12 live bullets from him.

Chikkamagaluru Town PSI Nagendra Naik H. arrested Ahmed Kabir, a resident of Uppalli, in Bengaluru on January 2. The police stopped his car and found the firearm. Upon suspicion, he was subjected to interrogation. It is suspected that he was attempting to break in to a house and commit theft.

The valuables recovered from him included gold ornaments weighing 293 grams and silver items of 300 grams, wanted in nine cases. The police also seized his car and a two-wheeler, stated a press release issued on Saturday.

Chikkamagaluru SP Uma Prashanth has appreciated the efforts of his staff in arresting the accused.

