Chikkamagaluru police arrest KAS officer on charges of granting govt land illegally

August 25, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Chikkamagaluru Police arrested KAS officer J. Umesh, who worked as tahsildar of Kadur earlier, in Bengaluru on Friday, on charges of issuing khata of government land in the name of private persons.

Tarikere sub-division Assistant Commissioner K.J. Kantharaj filed a complaint against Umesh and two other revenue officials on August 12. Mr. Umesh has been posted as a land acquisition officer at Seabird Naval Base in Karwar. The two other accused Nanjundaiah, retired shirastedar and Kiran Kumar, revenue inspector.

During his tenure in Kadur, Umesh and two other officials, issued the khata of five acres and four guntas of government land (sarkari beelu) at Uliganur village in Biruru hobli in the name of private people.

Investigating the case, Kadur Police took Umesh into the custody in Bengaluru on Thursday night. He has been taken to Kadur for further investigation.

