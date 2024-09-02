GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chikkamagaluru police arrest a person on charges of sexually assaulting an NRI

Published - September 02, 2024 08:44 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Chikkamagaluru police, on Sunday, arrested a person, who runs a wellness retreat centre near Chikkamagaluru, on charges of sexually assaulting a non-resident Indian.

Based on the complaint filed by the NRI, Chikkamagaluru Rural Police arrested Pradeep Ullal, who conducts programmes to enrich ‘spiritual, environmental and social awareness’.

Additional Superintendent of Police G. Krishnamurthy told The Hindu that the complainant came in contact with the accused through Whatsapp and later attended programmes he conducted in his centre during 2021-22 when the alleged assault took place. “We have arrested the accused, and further investigation is on,” he added.

The lady, in her complaint, stated that one of her friends introduced her to Pradeep in 2020. She attended an online yoga class he conducted. Later, he invited her to his centre in Chikkamagaluru taluk. She visited the place on several occasions in 2021 and 2022. The accused assaulted her sexually on multiple occasions, and he called his act “divine love”.

The complainant also said she gave valuable gifts worth over ₹20 lakhs to the accused. She said, the accused sexually assaulted and cheated her.

The police registered the case under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code.

