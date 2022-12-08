Homa conducted on premises of Bababudangiri cave shrine in Chikkamagaluru after 21 years

December 08, 2022 02:54 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST - Bababudangiri (Chikkamagaluru)

The rituals were last held at the disputed site in 2001, when the Congress was power

G T Sathish

After 21 years, homa was conducted on the premises of Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah/Peetha, as part of the Datta Jayanti celebrations, atop Bababudangiri in Chikkamagaluru taluk on Thursday, December 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: Sathish G T

After 21 years, homa and puja rituals as per the Agama system were conducted on the premises of Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah/Peetha, as part of the Datta Jayanti celebrations, atop Bababudangiri in Chikkamagaluru taluk on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the request of Vishwa Hindu Parishat activists, the management committee of the shrine allowed the Rudra Homa and Dattatreya Homa near Tulasi Katte on the shrine premises.

As per the request by Vishwa Hindu Parishat activists, the management committee of the shrine allowed the Rudra Homa and Dattatreya Homa near Tulasi Katte on the shrine premises. | Photo Credit: Sathish G T

Last time the rituals were held at the disputed site was in 2001, when D.B. Chandre Gowda was the minister in-charge of Chikkamagaluru district under the Congress rule. Since then, the rituals were only allowed outside the cave shrine.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

This time homas were conducted in the presence of B.A. Basavaraj, Minister for Urban Development, C.T.Ravi, National General Secretary of BJP and Chikkamagaluru MLA, Deputy Commissioner K.N. Ramesh and members of the management committee.

Hemanth Kumar, president of the management committee, said the government had given its consent to hold the rituals after verifying photos and videos from before 2001 showing the rituals being held on the shrine premises.

The puja was performed inside the shrine by newly-appointed priests. They also offered holy water to the devotees. Hundreds of devotees from Kadur, Sakaleshpur, Udupi and other parts of the State participated.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US