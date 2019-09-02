‘Chikkamagaluru has greater tourism potential’

Tourism Minister C.T. Ravi, on Saturday, said Chikkamagaluru district has greater tourism potential. The State government will take up eco-friendly projects to promote tourist attractions here.

He was speaking to presspersons during his visit to Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah. He said there were many tourist spots in the district. “We need to attract tourists by providing basic amenities. I have asked officers to prepare a detail project report on the development of tourist places in the district,” he said.

Mullayyana Giri, Manikya Dhara, Datta Peetha (Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah), Kalhattagiri, Kemmannugundi, Belavadi, Basavanahalli Kere, Kote Kere, Hirekolale Kere, Ayyanakere and other places would be developed. The department would make to bring in investments from private people to develop these places, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been encouraging investment in the sector. He is interested in identifying unique places in each State and developing them. Hampi is one among the top 20 tourist destinations of the country. The government would take steps for the development of all places, he said.

Flood relief

Regarding the rehabilitation of people affected by landslips due to heavy rains, Mr. Ravi the government would provide all necessary relief. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurapa conducted a meeting on providing relief. “The government is committed to ensure rehabilitation within 18 months. The Deputy Commissioner has been asked to identify suitable land,” he said.

The Minister visited tourist spots including Honnammanahalla, Manikya Dhara, Mullayyanagiri on the day.