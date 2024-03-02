Chikkamagaluru girl emerges topper with 10 gold medals for UAS-B convocation

March 02, 2024 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

Snehashree S., a graduate of Agricultural Science (B.Sc-Agri) from the College of Agriculture of GKVK, has emerged as the topper of the University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru (UAS-B) with 10 gold medals and three gold medal certificates.

A daughter of a teacher from Chikkamagaluru, Ms. Snehashree dreams of becoming a civil servant by cracking the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam in the future.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Snehashree said, “I didn’t have any idea that I would top the university with 10 gold medals. I didn’t put too much effort into becoming a topper. Instead, I used to study normally and used to prepare for the UPSC exam. But I tried to improve my marks semester to semester and finally, it was fruitful,” she said.

“I want to become a civil servant and have applied for the UPSC Exam-2024, for which the preliminary exam will be held in May. I have joined coaching classes. Since class 10, I used to improve my marks and results gradually year by year. I will also use the same formula in the UPSC exam,” she added.

Aparna. T.M., a student of the College of Agriculture, Mandya, is the second topper with eight gold medals, and Shreya S. Hanji, GKVK, UAS-B the third with seven gold medals in M.Sc (Agri Economics).

During the 58th convocation of the University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru which is scheduled on March 4, on the GKVK Campus, the gold medals and degrees will be conferred to the achievers. This year, a total of 1,244 students will be conferred with various degrees, of which 870 students will receive Bachelor’s degrees, 291 students will receive Master’s degrees, and 83 students will be conferred Doctoral degrees, said S.V. Suresh, Vice-Chancellor of UAS at the press conference on Friday, March 1. During the convocation, 156 gold medals and certificates will be awarded.

Honorary doctorate

M.C. Rangaswamy, a farmer from Doddamagge village, Arkalgud taluk, Hassan district will be felicitated with an honorary doctorate.