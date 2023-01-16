ADVERTISEMENT

Chikkamagaluru: Girl dies after attempt to end life

January 16, 2023 12:30 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST - Hassan

The girl’s father blamed a 25-year-old man from the same village of cheating her, prompting her to take the extreme step

The Hindu Bureau

A 17-year-girl who attempted to end her life at Samse in Kalasa taluk of Chikkamagaluru district on January 10, died in a hospital in Mangaluru on Saturday.

In his complaint to Kudremukh Police, the girl’s father blamed Nithesh, a 25-year-old resident of Karagadde village in Kalasa taluk, for the death. He said Nithesh had allegedly cheated the girl, prompting her to end her life. The girl had left a note citing Nithesh responsible for her decision.

The accused has been absconding. The police have registered the case against him.

(Those in distress and experiencing suicidal thoughts can contact the Karnataka state helpline 104 for counselling.)

