Chikkamagaluru division of Forest Department gets permission to capture three elephants in Mudigere

November 21, 2022 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Hassan

The Chikkamagaluru division of the Forest Department has got permission to capture three problematic elephants that have been roaming in parts of Mudigere sub-division, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), said.

They got permission from the department after a woman died in an elephant attack at Hullumane in Mudigere taluk on Sunday.

N.E. Kranthi, DCF, told The Hindu that the department had given permission to capture and relocate three elephants. “The preparations for the operation have begun. We have to identify the elephants and then start the operation,” he said.

Shobha, 45, was attacked by a tusker on Sunday morning. She died on the spot. She is survived by her husband and son. The Forest Department officials handed over a cheque of ₹2 lakhs to the victim’s family. The family would get another ₹5.5 lakhs later. Earlier, the government had stated that the compensation amount would be increased to ₹15 lakhs. However, no order had been issued to this effect so far.

MLA assaulted

Following her death, local people staged a protest condemning the incident. They demanded the capture and relocation of all elephants in the area.

Mudigere MLA M.P. Kumaraswamy visited the village in the village to convey his condolences to the family of the victim. The villagers took him to task for the delay to visit the village. They raised slogans against him. The police at the spot resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the mob. The MLA was taken away from the spot in a vehicle.

Later, the MLA issued a video statement saying that a section of protesters assaulted him and tore his shirt. He called it a conspiracy hatched by a few people to harm his political career ahead of the Assembly elections.

The MLA also blamed the police for the incident.