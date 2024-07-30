ADVERTISEMENT

Chikkamagaluru DC tells tourists to postpone visit to district in Karnataka

Published - July 30, 2024 03:30 pm IST - Shivamogga

Considering the heavy rains, the DC also appealed to visitors to avoid entering water bodies and to postpone trekking events

The Hindu Bureau

A biker rides through a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall, in Chikkamagaluru district. Considering the heavy rains, the DC appealed to visitors to avoid entering water bodies and to postpone trekking events. | Photo Credit: File photo

Chikkamagaluru district administration has appealed to tourists to postpone their travel plans to the region beyond August 15, or until further notice, in view of heavy rains in many parts of the district in Karnataka.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Commissioner Meena Nagaraj released an advisory to tourists on July 30 following reports of heavy rains in the district.

The rivers Tunga, Bhadra and Hemavathi have been in spate. Landslips have been reported on the roads that connect to various hill stations, including Mullayyanagiri, and in several locations in Horanadu, Mudigere and Sringeri taluks.

Considering the heavy rains, the DC also appealed to visitors to avoid entering water bodies and to postpone trekking events. She instructed owners of homestays and resorts to stop accepting bookings. The Forest Department had been instructed not to permit trekking.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Road vanishes due to landslip near Sakleshpur. | Video Credit: Special Arrangement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US