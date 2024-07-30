GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chikkamagaluru DC tells tourists to postpone visit to district in Karnataka

Considering the heavy rains, the DC also appealed to visitors to avoid entering water bodies and to postpone trekking events

Published - July 30, 2024 03:30 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
A biker rides through a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall, in Chikkamagaluru district. Considering the heavy rains, the DC appealed to visitors to avoid entering water bodies and to postpone trekking events.

A biker rides through a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall, in Chikkamagaluru district. Considering the heavy rains, the DC appealed to visitors to avoid entering water bodies and to postpone trekking events. | Photo Credit: File photo

Chikkamagaluru district administration has appealed to tourists to postpone their travel plans to the region beyond August 15, or until further notice, in view of heavy rains in many parts of the district in Karnataka.

Deputy Commissioner Meena Nagaraj released an advisory to tourists on July 30 following reports of heavy rains in the district.

The rivers Tunga, Bhadra and Hemavathi have been in spate. Landslips have been reported on the roads that connect to various hill stations, including Mullayyanagiri, and in several locations in Horanadu, Mudigere and Sringeri taluks.

Considering the heavy rains, the DC also appealed to visitors to avoid entering water bodies and to postpone trekking events. She instructed owners of homestays and resorts to stop accepting bookings. The Forest Department had been instructed not to permit trekking.

Road vanishes due to landslip near Sakleshpur. | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

