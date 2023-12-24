ADVERTISEMENT

Chikkamagaluru DC restricts entry of Sri Rama Sene leaders into the district till January 5

December 24, 2023 01:37 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST - Shivamogga

The DC issued the prohibitory order as per Section 144 of the CrPC, on December 12. The decision was taken in view of the three-day Datta Jayanthi celebrations that began on Sunday

The Hindu Bureau

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner Meea Nagaraj has issued an order prohibiting the entry of Sri Ramasene national president Pramod Mutalik and state president Gangadhar Mahadev Rao Kulkarni into Chikkamagaluru district until January 5, 2024.

The DC issued the prohibitory order as per Section 144 of the CrPC, on December 12. The decision was taken in view of the three-day Datta Jayanthi celebrations that began on Sunday. Chikkamagaluru SP Vikram Amathe had sought the prohibition of their entry into the district on the grounds that they might make inflammatory speeches during Datta Jayanti, leading to a law and order problem in the district.

There have been many cases against Pramod Mutalik and Gangadhar Mahadev on charges of making inflammatory speeches. During the Datta Mala Abhiyana conducted by Sri Rama Sene between October 30 and November 5, earlier this year, Gangadhar Mahadev Rao made a speech that Shakhadri and his family would not be allowed to hold urs at Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah. He also released a video clip stating that his organization would hold Datta Jayanti at Bababudan Swamy Dargah in Nagenahalli.

Citing these speeches, the SP requested the DC issue an order restricting their entry into the district.

