GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chikkamagaluru DC restricts entry of Sri Rama Sene leaders into the district till January 5

The DC issued the prohibitory order as per Section 144 of the CrPC, on December 12. The decision was taken in view of the three-day Datta Jayanthi celebrations that began on Sunday

December 24, 2023 01:37 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Sri Rama Sene founder Pramod Mutalik.

Sri Rama Sene founder Pramod Mutalik. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner Meea Nagaraj has issued an order prohibiting the entry of Sri Ramasene national president Pramod Mutalik and state president Gangadhar Mahadev Rao Kulkarni into Chikkamagaluru district until January 5, 2024.

The DC issued the prohibitory order as per Section 144 of the CrPC, on December 12. The decision was taken in view of the three-day Datta Jayanthi celebrations that began on Sunday. Chikkamagaluru SP Vikram Amathe had sought the prohibition of their entry into the district on the grounds that they might make inflammatory speeches during Datta Jayanti, leading to a law and order problem in the district.

There have been many cases against Pramod Mutalik and Gangadhar Mahadev on charges of making inflammatory speeches. During the Datta Mala Abhiyana conducted by Sri Rama Sene between October 30 and November 5, earlier this year, Gangadhar Mahadev Rao made a speech that Shakhadri and his family would not be allowed to hold urs at Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah. He also released a video clip stating that his organization would hold Datta Jayanti at Bababudan Swamy Dargah in Nagenahalli.

Citing these speeches, the SP requested the DC issue an order restricting their entry into the district.

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.