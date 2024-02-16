Chikkamagaluru DC proposes to declare Mullayyanagiri plastic-free zone

February 16, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Shivamogga

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner Meena Nagaraj has proposed to declare Mullayyanagiri hill station, a popular tourist destination in Chikkamagaluru taluk, a plastic-free zone, with effect from March. The officer has invited suggestions from the public on this move. Those interested can submit their suggestions before February 29.

In a public announcement, released to the media on Friday, February 16, the DC said the hill station in Chikkamgaluru is part of the Western Ghats, the source of many rivers, including the Cauvery, Kabini, Hemavathi, Tunga, and Bhadra. Mullayyanagiri had been part of the Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary. And, Hirekolale Lake, which had been providing drinking water for Chikkamagaluru, was located on the foothills of Mullayyanagiri.

The place had been attracting hundreds of tourists, trekkers every week. During the weekend, the number of visitors will be high. “The district administration has noticed visitors throwing plastic bottles, utensils in the hill stations. Their negligence has caused pollution. It affects the microorganisms in the soil, besides polluting water bodies. Considering the safety of the people depending on the water bodies in the hill stations and biodiversity, the district administration has proposed to ban them in the area,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DC has also instructed Zilla Panchayat CEO to hold meetings at gram panchayats in the area and receive suggestions from the public.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.