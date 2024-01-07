ADVERTISEMENT

Chikkamagaluru DC prohibits vehicles in view of Bhima Koregaon celebrations

January 07, 2024 10:09 am | Updated 10:09 am IST - Shivamogga

Hundreds of people are expected to take part in the celebrations

The Hindu Bureau

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner Meena Nagaraj has prohibited the movement and parking of vehicles between Hanumanthappa Circle and Azad Park (MG Road) in Chikkamagalur city on January 8 because of the Bhima Koregaon Vijayotsava to be held by pro-Dalit organisations.

Hundreds of people are expected to take part in the celebrations on the day. To avoid untoward incidents, the district administration prohibited vehicles between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. on the day. The public can take alternative routes via I.G. Road and K.M. Road, the DC stated.

