ADVERTISEMENT

Chikkamagaluru DC issues advisory note to people planning to visit hill stations

December 14, 2023 11:55 am | Updated 11:56 am IST - Shivamogga

DC appealed to tourists not to plan visiting the hill stations between December 22 and 27 in view of Datta Jayanti

The Hindu Bureau

A view of Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudangiri Dargah near Chikkamagaluru. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner Meena Nagaraj has issued an advisory note to tourists planning to visit the hill stations of the district between December 22 and 27, urging them to postpone their schedule in view of the Datta Jayanti programme at Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah atop Bababudan Hills.

The DC, in her advisory released on December 13, said Datta Jayanti would be held between December 24 and 26. During these days, the number of devotees visiting the shrine would be high. The drive on the narrow roads leading to the place would be a difficult task during these days. Hence, tourists planning to visit Mullayyanagiri, Seethalayyana Giri, Galikere, Manikya Dhara, besides the shrine, are advised to reschedule their plans, she appealed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US