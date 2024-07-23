ADVERTISEMENT

Chikkamagaluru DC extends ban on vehicles to hill stations till July 31

Published - July 23, 2024 07:52 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Chikkamgaluru district administration has extended the ban on movement of vehicles to the hill stations of Mullay Yanagi, Seethallayang Giri in Chikkamagaluru taluk up to July 31.

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner Meena Nagaraj took this decision in view of heavy rains in the region. Instances of landslips have been reported in some places, causing damage to the roads.

Tourist vehicles have been barred from entering the roads leading to the hill stations. However, emergency vehicles are allowed to move on the road. The district administration has advised tourists not to visit the district until the rains recede.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US