Chikkamagaluru DC extends ban on vehicles to hill stations till July 31

Published - July 23, 2024 07:52 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Chikkamgaluru district administration has extended the ban on movement of vehicles to the hill stations of Mullay Yanagi, Seethallayang Giri in Chikkamagaluru taluk up to July 31.

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner Meena Nagaraj took this decision in view of heavy rains in the region. Instances of landslips have been reported in some places, causing damage to the roads.

Tourist vehicles have been barred from entering the roads leading to the hill stations. However, emergency vehicles are allowed to move on the road. The district administration has advised tourists not to visit the district until the rains recede.

Karnataka / travel and commuting / tourism

