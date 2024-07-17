Chikkamagaluru DC declares holiday for schools, anganwadi centres in five taluks

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner Meena Nagaraj has declared a holiday for anganwadi centres and schools in five taluks on Thursday, in view of heavy rains.

In an order issued on Wednesday evening, the Deputy Commissioner said the aided, government, and private primary and high schools and anganwadi centres will remain closed in Koppa, Kalasa, Mudigere, Sringeri, and Chikkamagaluru taluks.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed the school staff to compensate for the holidays by holding special classes on holidays in the coming days.