Chikkamagaluru DC clamps prohibitory orders in district, over differences to hold Mahisha Dasara

October 18, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Shivamogga

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner (DC) C.N. Meena Nagaraj has clamped prohibitory orders in Chikkamagaluru district between October 19 to 24, following differences over holding Mahisha Dasara celebrations in the city.

The DC in her order issued on Wednesday prohibited displaying posters, banners, or holding protests and processions for five days. The public is prohibited from carrying lethal weapons and explosives in public places.

The DC took this decision after Chikkamgaluru Superintendent of Police Vikram Amathe recommended prohibitory orders to maintain peace and order in the district.

Several pro-Dalit and progressive organisations had announced plans to hold Mahisha Dasara in Chikkamagaluru on October 20. The organisers had invited intellectuals Prof. K.S. Bhagavan, Prof.B.P. Maheshchandra Guru and others for the programme. They had planned a procession from Hanumanthappa Circle to Azad Park and a public meeting.

Meanwhile, Vokkaliga Sangha district president T. Rajashekhar opposed the participation of Bhagavan in the programme. He said Bhagavan had made statements insulting the community. The police should book a suo motu case against him, he demanded on Tuesday. Chikkamagaluru district unit of the Srirama Sene too had placed similar demands.