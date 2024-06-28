Chikkamagaluru DC bans movement of heavy vehicles in district from July 5

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner Meena Nagaraj has banned the movement of heavy vehicles that carry more than 12,000 kg of goods on the State highways and distrct major roads of Chikkamagaluru district, with effect from July 5.

The Deputy Commissioner issued the order on Friday, citing that the movement of heavy vehicles could damage roads and cause landslides during heavy rains. Localities that include being, Sri Gurudattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah, Seethalayyanagiri, Mullayyanagiri, Manikyadhara, Galikere, and surrounding hill stations have been receiving heavy rains, and wind speed is also high. And, the movement of heavy vehicles in such a situation could cause severe damage, leading to the loss of lives, the Deputy Commissioner said.

Considering the safety of the public, she ordered a ban on the movement of heavy vehicles, she added. This ban will be in effect until further orders.

