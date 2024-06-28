GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chikkamagaluru DC bans movement of heavy vehicles in district from July 5

Published - June 28, 2024 07:52 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner Meena Nagaraj has banned the movement of heavy vehicles that carry more than 12,000 kg of goods on the State highways and distrct major roads of Chikkamagaluru district, with effect from July 5.

The Deputy Commissioner issued the order on Friday, citing that the movement of heavy vehicles could damage roads and cause landslides during heavy rains. Localities that include being, Sri Gurudattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah, Seethalayyanagiri, Mullayyanagiri, Manikyadhara, Galikere, and surrounding hill stations have been receiving heavy rains, and wind speed is also high. And, the movement of heavy vehicles in such a situation could cause severe damage, leading to the loss of lives, the Deputy Commissioner said.

Considering the safety of the public, she ordered a ban on the movement of heavy vehicles, she added. This ban will be in effect until further orders.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.