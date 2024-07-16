Chikkamagaluru DC asks tourists to postpone travel plan

In view of heavy rains in the district, Chikkamagaluru DC Meena Nagaraj has advised tourists planning to visit the district to postpone their plans for at least a week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officer has also banned the entry of vehicles to the roads leading to hill station Seethallayanagiri, Mullayyanagiri up to July 22.

The DC, on Tuesday, issued travel advisory following reports of landslips and damages caused due to heavy rains in the district. She said those visit tourist places should avoid getting into water and also cancel trekking plans. She has also instructed home stays and resorts in the district to cancel trekking events.

The officer issued a notification banning the entry of roads connection the hill stations. However, the vehicles of local residents and emergency vehicles are allowed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.