Chikkamagaluru DC announces holiday for schools in six taluks

Published - July 18, 2024 09:13 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner Meena Nagarah has declared a holiday for schools and anganwadi centres in six taluks on Friday.

The DC, in her order issued on Thursday, stated that the six taluks – Chikkamagaluru, Koppa, Kalasa, Mudigere, Sringeri and N.R. Pura taluks have been receiving heavy rains. In view of the safety of the children, a holiday has been declared for Friday.

In Chikkamagaluru taluk, the holiday does not apply to areas that come under Chikkamagaluru CMC, Lakhya and Amblae hoblis. The holiday applies to all government and private schools and anganwadi centres.

