Chikkamagaluru circle Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Upendra Pratap Singh has suspended Chandan Gowda D., Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) in the Kalasa range, on the charge of misusing the tickets meant for trekkers visiting Ballalarayana Durga and Bandaje Falls.

The Tourism Department had introduced entry tickets for trekkers visiting Ballalarayana Durga and Bandaje Falls. Visitors can get tickets online by paying ₹250 per person. The local forest officials allow the visitors after verifying the tickets.

Chandan Gowda allegedly created fake entry tickets and collected money from visitors. The officer allegedly asked trekkers to send the money to the account of a woman in Mudigere. Senior officers found out about the transfer of ₹9,105 to the private account. The money was collected from 30 trekkers.

Based on reports from the ACF of Balehonnur and DCF of Koppa, the CCF suspended Chandan Gowda on the charge of dereliction of duty, pending inquiry. The CCF issued the suspension order on August 22 as per the Karnataka Government Service Rules, 1957.

