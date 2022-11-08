Chikkamagaluru candidate gets TET admit card with wrong photo

In place of her photo, the admit card carried the image of a topless woman

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
November 08, 2022 11:49 IST

File photo of candidates writing the Teachers Eligibility Test. Image for representation | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

A teacher at a private school in Chikkamagaluru district went through a harrowing experience as her admit card for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), held on Sunday, carried the photo of a topless woman.

The candidate, who wants to be a teacher in a government school, applied for the test by paying a fixed fee. When she downloaded the admit card from the designated website of the Department of Primary and Secondary Education on November 2, she was in shock. While all other details were correct, in place of her photo, the card carried the image of a topless woman.

The teacher, who wished not to be named, told The Hindu that she did contact the helpline displayed on the website to register a complaint. However, there was no response from the other end. Using the edit option made available for candidates, she uploaded her photo to the website again and got a fresh admit card printed.

Candidate allowed to take test

However, somehow, the photo was changed online again. This came to her notice when she checked online a day before the exam. Worried, the candidate called up the exam centre at Shivamogga. The officials assured her that she would be allowed to take the test, stating that it could be an error online. The exam centre too had received a copy of the admit card with the wrong photo.

“The officials asked me to carry a photo and another identity card as a supporting document. I took the test,” she said. When The Hindu checked online by entering her application number and other details on Tuesday, the admit card still showed the wrong image.

The candidate suspected that someone must have misused the ‘edit option’ made available for candidates. “The department should clarify how this happened. There should be a mechanism to avoid such incidents in future,” she said.

