Chikkamagaluru-Belur-Alur railway line will be completed in three years, says V. Somanna

Updated - October 28, 2024 06:40 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna said the Chikkamagaluru-Belur-Alur railway line work will be completed within three years. He spoke to the media after visiting Hasanamba Temple in Hassan on Monday.

The Deputy Commissioner of Hassan will soon hand over the land required for the project. The Deputy Commissioner has already issued a notification for the acquisition of 585 acres of land in the district. “The work will start soon after the land is handed over. We will ensure the project that improves railway connectivity in the Malnad region is completed within three years,” the Minister stated.

Since he took over the Ministry, Mr. Somanna said, many works to improve railway connectivity have been undertaken. The works started in many places, including Tumakuru, Raidurga, Davangere, and Gadag. He stated that the Ministry would also resolve the issue of the railway overbridge in Hassan. The railway overbridge on Hassan-Mysuru Road has remained incomplete.

Regarding the by-elections to three Assembly constituencies in the State, the Union Minister exuded confidence that the BJP-JD(S) combine would win all three seats.

Published - October 28, 2024 06:39 pm IST

