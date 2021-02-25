Karnataka

Chikkaballapur quarry blast: prime accused arrested

The quarry at Hirenagavalli village in Chikkaballapur district   | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Chikkaballapur Police have arrested the prime accused in the quarry blast case - G. S. Nagaraja, a partner in Shirdi Sai Aggregates and Bhramara Vasini M-Sanders.

G. S. Nagaraja, a local BJP leader from Gudibande, had been absconding since the explosion that killed six people at the quarry. He was arrested from Hosur, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday late night, sources said.

Following a police raid and seizure of a vehicle from the quarry area on Monday, Mr. Nagaraja allegedly instructed his employees to dispose of the illegally procured and stored explosive, while doing which the explosion occurred.

