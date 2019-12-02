Chief Secretary urges flood victims to ensure children’s studies don’t suffer

Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar has appealed to those affected by the recent floods to ensure that the education of their children is not interrupted.

During a visit to Konnur in Nargund taluk of Gadag district on Monday, he listened to the grievances of flood victims and told them that the required grants would be allocated for the construction of houses in place of the severely damaged ones.

He sought details from the flood-displaced on matters such as availability of basic amenities at the temporary sheds erected to shelter them. He also sought to know whether they had received the temporary relief of ₹10,000 and the assistance of ₹1 lakh towards house reconstruction in A and B categories.

Earlier, he visited the temporary sheds erected for the flood-displaced. Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath said that already, compensation of ₹1 lakh has been released to owners of A and B category houses, and based on the progress of construction more funds would be released through the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation. As many as 45 families who lost their houses are now being given rent and steps are set to be taken to provide them housing.

Displeasure

The Chief Secretary expressed displeasure over the non-utilisation of individual toilets built with the objective of stopping open defecation. Although the district has been declared open defecation-free, many people are still not using the toilets and are defecating in the open, he said. He appealed to the locals to develop the habit of using toilets in the interest of their own health.

Mr. Vijay Bhaskar asked officials to give preference to the job card-holders belonging to flood-affected families while allocating work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

He also sought details from officials on the grant of ₹2,000 (each) released additionally by the State government under the Kisan Samman Yojna.

Zilla panchayat CEO Anand K., Additional Deputy Commissioner Rayappa Hunasagi, Nargund tahsildar Mahendra and other officials were present.