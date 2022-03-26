Chief Secretary headed committee to oversee budget implementation: Bommai

In a first of its kind, the State Government has constituted a committee headed by Chief Secretary of the state to ensure effective implementation of the programmes announced in the state budget.

In a first of its kind, the State Government has constituted a committee headed by Chief Secretary of the state to ensure effective implementation of the programmes announced in the state budget.

In a first of its kind, the State Government has constituted a committee headed by Chief Secretary of the state to ensure effective implementation of the programmes announced in the State budget.

Speaking to press persons at Hubballi airport, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the committee would facilitate coordination among various departments in initiating various development works and also in getting consent of the Finance Department.

Mr. Bommai said that the committee would ensure early clearances for the projects announced in the state budget at one go and ensure speedy implementation of the works. In addition, it would also oversee the implementation the budget announcements, he said.

He said that already necessary instructions had been given to all the departments to expedite budget implementation.

FDI: State tops

The Chief Minister said that Karnataka continued to attract Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) and topped the country in terms of attracting FDI in the last quarter of the current fiscal. “It is indicative of the trust the foreign investors have on Karnataka”, he said.

Elaborating on the importance of industries, Mr. Bommai said that preparations for the Global Investors Meet to be held in November were in full swing under the leadership of Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani. The Chief Minister expressed confidence of attracting huge investments in the GIM.

PM to visit State

Mr. Bommai said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be visiting Karnataka on April 5 to launch a slew of special programmes aimed at the development of the state.

He said Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah would be visiting Karnataka on April 1 to launch the logo of ‘Ksheera Abhivridhi Bank’ and also the reintroduced ‘Yashaswini’ programme. As the Bank was expected to give a big boost to the dairy sector, a mega function was being organised. Mr. Amit Shah was keen on initiating major reforms in the cooperative sector, he said.