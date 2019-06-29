Chief Secretary asked to draw up modalities on increasing ST quota in jobs, education

In the wake of a protest by Scheduled Tribes communities demanding a hike in quota in government jobs and education sector to 7.5%, the State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday asked Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar to work out modalities on increasing the present quota.

The Cabinet discussed various options such as appointment of an expert committee or a commission to study the issue of reservation.

After a detailed discussion, the Cabinet asked the Chief Secretary to study the modalities of how the government can implement the demand of the ST communities and submit a report in the next Cabinet meeting, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Krishna Byre Gowda told presspersons here on Friday.

The Union government has been providing 7.5% quota for STs in jobs in Central undertakings and education sector.

PG courses

The Cabinet decided to open post-graduation courses in medicine in 10 more government hospitals from this academic year. Students are selected for PG courses as per the guidelines of the Diplomate of National Board and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test. Last year, six government hospitals provided admissions to 50 students in PG courses. With the inclusion of 10 government hospitals located in places such as Haveri, Chickballapur, Yadgir, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Holenarsipur, Gangavathi, Sira, and Basavakalyan, the number of seats would increase by 72 from this year.

Candidates getting admission in these government hospitals would be paid a stipend of ₹30,000 to ₹40,000 a month. However, after completion of two-year PG course, it is mandatory on the part of doctors to work three more years in these hospitals. The decision on imparting PG courses in hospitals would not only increase the doctor-patient ratio but also increase the availability of specialists in government hospitals, Mr. Gowda said. While 50% seats would be given to in-service doctors, the rest would be allotted to fresh MBBS candidates.

It was decided to release ₹16.7 crore for providing faculty, including teaching staff, and other infrastructure facilities in hospitals that have been imparting PG medical courses, he said.

Legislature session from July 12

The extended budget session of the State legislature will be convened in Bengaluru from July 12 to 26. The session is expected to discuss budgetary proposals department wise. The vote on account was passed in the budget session held in March to enable the government to incur expenses for the first four months of 2019–20 financial year. The extended budget session would pass all the budgetary proposals.