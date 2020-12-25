Chief Minister’s camp edgy

This follows High Court’s order on probe against BSY

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s camp appears nervous over the political fallout of the recent Karnataka High Court’s order that has set into motion a court-monitored probe into corruption allegation against him. Senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s statement, hinting at a leadership change, has added to this.

Though there were several corruption cases against Mr. Yediyurappa, presently none of them is open and that was his claim to legitimacy in the BJP that now harps on ‘zero tolerance for corruption’ as an electoral plank.

“Though there have been allegations of corruption by the Opposition and a section of the party during this term too, there has been nothing concrete. The recent High Court order has compromised that. Coming amidst continuous effort by a faction within the party to depose him, this has made the Chief Minister nervous,” said a party strategist. The Chief Minister is also reportedly tense about the upcoming report of the apex court-appointed judicial panel, led by retired judge K.N. Keshavanarayana, probing into alleged irregularities in denotification of land notified for Dr. K. Shivarama Karanth Layout.

Chief Minister’s son B.Y. Vijayendra’s recent Delhi trip was aimed at making a case for Mr. Yediyurappa, pointing to a “conspiracy” behind the revival of the case. “He tried hard to meet Mr. Shah and BJP national president J.P. Nadda, but neither gave him an audience. He eventually only met the party’s in charge for State affairs Arun Singh,” a senior BJP leader said.

With a long delay in the party central leadership giving the green signal for Cabinet expansion or reshuffle, senior party leaders now feel the exercise has been “intrinsically linked to the leadership question” and a call would be taken either way soon.

Mr. Shah’s scheduled visit to the State during Sankranti is now expected to turn a crucial platform for both factions in the party to make their case.