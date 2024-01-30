Chief Minister writes to Union Finance Minister seeking for Raichur the already announced AIIMS

January 30, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman seeking the establishment of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raichur.

In the letter written on Monday, Mr. Siddaramaiah has also sought Ms. Sitharaman to include the proposal to establish the premier medical institution in Raichur in the Central Budget 2024-25.

“The proposal of establishing an AIIMS in Karnataka is pending for quite some time. The State government, on consideration of possible locations, is of the view that Raichur is the most suitable place to establish an AIIMS. I would, therefore, request you to include the establishment of AIIMS in Raichur in the forthcoming Budget of 2024-25,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said in the letter.

The Chief Minister has also mentioned that Raichur is an aspirational district coming under Kalyana Karnataka region where healthcare, education and per capita income levels are still sub-par as compared to other regions of Karnataka and hence, it is an urgent need to establish a high-quality referral medical centre there.

Appreciation

Responding to the letter, president of Raichur AIIMS Horata Samithi Basavaraj Kalasa, thanked Mr. Siddaramaiah for the initiative. He also commended Minor Irrigation Minister N.S. Boseraju who hailed from Raichur for his efforts to convince the government of the need to set up AIIMS in Raichur.

The samithi has been fighting for the establishment of AIIMS in Raichur for more than two years now.

“Our indefinite strike demanding the establishment of AIIMS in Raichur has completed 628 days. Members of the Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha from the Kalyana Karnataka region have written a letter to the Chief Minister demanding the AIIMS for Raichur. The government has already written two letters to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in this regard. Now, the Chief Minister has written a letter to the Union Finance Minister. We, on behalf of the people of Kalyana Karnataka, thank him for the initiative,” Mr. Kalasa told The Hindu.

Action in Delhi

Mr. Kalasa also added that a delegation from Kalyana Karnataka will leave for Delhi on Sunday and make efforts to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding budgetary allocations for the establishment of AIIMS in Raichur.

“The announcement of establishing an AIIMS in Karnataka has already been made in the previous Central Budget. Now, the Union government has to make budgetary allocations for it. Also, it should specifically name Raichur as the place for the establishment of the institution based on the Chief Minister’s letter. We will remain in Delhi till the Union government accepts our demand. If needed, we will launch an agitation in the national capital,” Mr. Kalasa said.

Mantralayam math

Mr. Kalasa said that the Raghavendra Swamy Math in Mantralayam, Andhra Pradesh, has also extended its active support to the demand for AIIMS in Raichur.

“When BJP State unit president B.Y. Vijayendra visited Raghavendra Math in Mantralayam recently, the head of the math requested him to convince the Union government of the need to establish the AIIMS in Raichur. The math has never supported any agitation. For the first time, it extended its support to the cause,” Mr. Kalasa said.