Chief Minister will chair Mysuru KDP meeting in August-end or September, says Minister

August 07, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MYSURU

Mahadevappa warns of action over lack of basic facilities in private layouts; DC-headed committee to be constituted to discuss problems and solutions once in three months

The Hindu Bureau

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa during a meeting in Mysuru on Monday, August 7. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa on Monday, August 7, warned of action from the government on those who have developed layouts in Mysuru city and on its outskirts, without providing basic facilities for those who have bought sites from them.

Acting on the suggestions and opinions from the elected representatives at a meeting here, he enquired why should the private layouts be given NoCs by the competent authorities when they haven’t provided facilities there for the people to dwell.

The elected representatives including MLAs, MLCs and others spoke about the drinking water problems, UGD problems and waterlogging with no proper drainage system in the private layouts.

The Minister directed the MCC Commissioner to take steps for identifying problems where the sewage entering the stormwater drains instead of the sewage treatment plants through UGD lines and prepare a DPR where the system can be overhauled for linking the UGD lines with the STPs.

The Minister said the Chief Minister is likely to preside over the KDP meeting in Mysuru either in the last week of August or in the first week of September. He told the officials to prepare a list of problems and the corrective measures that are to be taken before the meeting.

The Minister said he will tour the city to understand the city’s problems with the MLAs before Dasara.

Former Ministers Tanveer Sait, G.T. Deve Gowda, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and others were present.

